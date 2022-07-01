ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Photos: Train brings AM Gold Tour to Charlotte

 2 days ago

Train brought its AM Gold Tour...

WCNC

Shark Week blimp to fly over Charlotte Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a shark blimp? Now may be a good time to cue the "Jaws" theme music. Charlotteans can expect to see a shark-themed blimp floating in the skies on Sunday, and it's all for a beloved TV tradition: Shark Week. While...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Luxury Hotels in Charlotte, NC for Families

Charlotte is a city with many attractions for you and your family to enjoy. Take a trip to Uptown, which is ironically the downtown area, and you’ll be overwhelmed by the array of public parks available to relax, go on a picnic, and go sightseeing. You can spend the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Restaurant Bites: What’s new and coming soon near you

CHARLOTTE — South End remains at the epicenter of Charlotte’s growing food scene. In the coming month, that neighborhood south of uptown is expected to add The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery, which will serve up frosé and gourmet sandwiches, and the first Charlotte taproom for Asheville brewery Hi-Wire Brewing. Another Asheville brewery, Bhramari Brewing Co., also has tapped South End for a new location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lima News

Krispy Kreme debuts soft serve ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic doughnut maker Krispy Kreme known for its “Hot Now” pastries is debuting a cool treat on the first day of summer — soft-serve ice cream. Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed soft serve ice cream is available in 10 U.S. markets, including all Charlotte-area stores. And yes, the soft serve options will indeed taste like Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend

CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fireworks bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale still hosting July 4th celebration amid makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Lake-area residents are invited to grab their red, white and blue, and head to Birkdale Village Monday to celebrate the annual Fourth of July tradition. The event begins at 10 a.m., when guests are invited to decorate their bikes with festive décor provided by Birkdale Village. At 11 a.m., the Huntersville Police Department will lead a bike parade through the property, taking off near Red Rocks and ending in front of Banana Republic for the annual wet down, hosted in partnership with the Huntersville Fire Department. Construction along Birkdale Commons Parkway has altered the traditional route.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteparent.com

NOW OPEN: SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord’s New Sea Turtle Rescue Center

Escape into North Carolina’s only 180-degree underwater tunnel, come face to fin with sharks and the rescued sea turtles, touch a sticky anemone, and explore over 10 breathtaking exhibits. No flippers required 😊 . NEW for summer 2022: Get up close and personal with a rescued sea turtle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tropical Storm Colin hovers along the coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin continues to move northeast at about 7 mph. Dangerous beach conditions, elevated rip currents, and isolated flooding remain the primary concerns. Improvements are expected as early as tomorrow. Beachgoers should expect on and off showers with pockets of rain - heavy at times and gusty...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

An Atlanta controversy finds its way to Charlotte

Demonstrators gathered Thursday outside the Charlotte office of Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, to protest a project more than 200 miles away, in Atlanta. The Alabama-based company has a contract with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build a controversial police training center...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reason.com

'Ghost Kitchens' Spur Overheated Health Concerns From Regulators

Ordering food from restaurants is an ageless practice. But the explosion of so-called ghost kitchens and similar non-restaurant restaurants has been one of the more notable dining trends during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Virtual brands, ghost kitchens, delivery-only concepts—whatever you call them—have thrived during COVID-19," Eater reported in 2020. Ghost kitchens,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

