We’re still not entirely sure what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was trying to say about the Utah Jazz on First Take on Friday, but clearly, he was onto something. After Kevin Durant’s trade request was reported on Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets also completed a trade with the Jazz for Royce O’Neale in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick. The deal was met with some confusion by many. However, Windhorst stopped by First Take on Friday to provide a masterclass explanation that Utah was…up to something. And that something might have been the start of a roster rebuild.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO