Lawrence, KS

2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 linebacker Logan Brantley has committed to play football at...

www.kmaland.com

KSNT News

KU baseball hot on the recruiting trail

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas women's basketball team adds Breeley Oakley as walk-on

Breeley Oakley, who played the last two seasons at Howard junior college in Big Spring, Texas, has joined the Kansas women's basketball team as a walk-on. Oakley, a 5-foot-9 wing, will be a junior for the Jayhawks next season. She went to Byron Nelson High in Trophy Club, Texas, and is the daughter of Chad Oakley, a high school teammate and close friend of coach Brandon Schneider.
BIG SPRING, TX
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lenexa, KS

Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City underground: How to explore the hidden locations beneath our streets

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. You’ve heard about the subterranean chamber beneath the land near Worlds of Fun, right?. No? Well, it’s called SubTropolis, is owned by Hunt Midwest —...
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
KWCH.com

Kansas officials warn of lakes affected by blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae in ten places this holiday weekend. With many people out celebrating the 4th of July on the lake, KDHE is warning that the water in some counties is not safe for people or animals. They advise avoiding contact with water.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Alleged Serial Killer Will Stand Trial in Kansas City

A Bellefontaine Neighbors man accused of killing four people in St. Louis and two in Kansas was transferred today from Federal Custody in St. Louis to Jackson County, where he will stand trial for a seventh murder he is accused of committing there. In November, the FBI described Perez Reed...

