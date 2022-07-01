2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.

