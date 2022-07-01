2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
In their early days together at Chicago’s Crane Tech High School, it was commonplace for a young Sherron Collins and then-head coach Anthony Longstreet to engage in shouting matches from time to time. But they always ended with a hug and maybe even a few tears. That was the...
Breeley Oakley, who played the last two seasons at Howard junior college in Big Spring, Texas, has joined the Kansas women's basketball team as a walk-on. Oakley, a 5-foot-9 wing, will be a junior for the Jayhawks next season. She went to Byron Nelson High in Trophy Club, Texas, and is the daughter of Chad Oakley, a high school teammate and close friend of coach Brandon Schneider.
Most 77-year-olds might think twice about running a single marathon, let alone two marathons in three days, but that’s what Lawrence resident Dick Lipsey managed to do to complete his goal of running 50 marathons in 50 states. Lipsey has been a runner for decades and has run hundreds...
Catie Walter said she’s “been pretty angry for a while.”. “I was extremely angry when the leaked opinion came out a couple months ago,” she said of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was officially released June 24 but had been leaked to media in May.
Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
Memorial Hall aka Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.Library of Congress, public domain (no known copyright). In 1985, the Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a venue used for several events associated with sports or concerts.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against the State of Kansas by the owner of a company that was raided during the 4/20 delta-8 raids in Topeka which seeks legislative and monetary relief. Court records indicate that Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, has sued...
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
Kansas City Museum of History and Science, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. About two decades ago, I made and set up a wedding cake at the Kansas City Museum. It was a simple white-tiered cake with red rose petals that seemed to belong in the room alongside the elegant and historical background.
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. You’ve heard about the subterranean chamber beneath the land near Worlds of Fun, right?. No? Well, it’s called SubTropolis, is owned by Hunt Midwest —...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae in ten places this holiday weekend. With many people out celebrating the 4th of July on the lake, KDHE is warning that the water in some counties is not safe for people or animals. They advise avoiding contact with water.
A Bellefontaine Neighbors man accused of killing four people in St. Louis and two in Kansas was transferred today from Federal Custody in St. Louis to Jackson County, where he will stand trial for a seventh murder he is accused of committing there. In November, the FBI described Perez Reed...
