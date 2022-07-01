ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing Fire Department captain deployed to Uvalde Texas

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many emergency responders have specialized training they hope they never have to use. In extraordinary circumstances, it’s not unheard of for police or fire departments to lend out their experts to communities who require those skills. Uvalde, Texas recently had need of one...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning. An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved. The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde...
LUBBOCK, TX
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Man, woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A shooting outside a Flint home left two people seriously injured Saturday morning, police said. The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 2 outside of a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department. At the scene,...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi-truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Nova
Nova
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office promotes boating safety during The Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lakes and rivers across Mid-Michigan are busy this weekend as people celebrated Independence Day. Local sheriff deputies hoped people remembered to stay safe on the water. The Fourth of July weekend meant firework celebrations, BBQ cook outs, and lots of boats in the Michigan waters, but with fun comes the possibility of more accidents, injuries, and even deaths.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man shot at Holmes and Waverly in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly. According to the LPD, a man was grazed. No further injuries have been reported. The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
LANSING, MI
WANE-TV

Jet truck driver killed in air show accident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck driver of a Shockwave Jet Truck died in an accident at an air show in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Executive Airport during the Shockwave Jet Truck pyrotechnic portion of the air show, according to the Battle Creek Police Department in a release.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
#Therapy Dog#Uvalde Texas#Elfd#Guidan
WLNS

Delhi Twp. rollover crash puts one in hospital

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash. According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell. The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Man struck by train in Delta Township critically injured

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road was closed due to a collision. Eaton County officials confirmed a man was struck by a southbound train just after 4 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Traffic was...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger. The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

