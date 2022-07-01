Driver, 21, arrested in Merced County after intentionally running over man, police say

A 21-year old Los Banos man wanted for attempted murder is in custody after he turned himself into detectives at the Los Banos Police Department on Thursday, according to police.

Zachary Phillip Patina was wanted in connection with an altercation with a 38-year old man on June 22 that left the victim suffering major injuries to his head and body after Patina ran him over with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on June 22 at approximately 5:51 p.m. to the 300 block of Kumquat Avenue in Los Banos.

Los Banos Police and Fire crews arrived and located a 38-year-old man suffering from major injuries to his head and body, according to police. The victim was airlifted to a Modesto area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported that the victim was in an altercation with Patina shortly before the collision. As Patina fled the scene in a gold Buick sedan, he intentionally ran over the victim while traveling at speeds estimated to be over 45 mph, according to police.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle abandoned a short distance away from the crime scene. The vehicle had damage consistent to the collision and evidence was found on the windshield.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Patina with attempted homicide.

Patina was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail, charged with attempted murder. His bond is set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 209-827-2579 .