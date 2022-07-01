ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver, 21, arrested in Merced County after intentionally running over man, police say

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
 2 days ago

A 21-year old Los Banos man wanted for attempted murder is in custody after he turned himself into detectives at the Los Banos Police Department on Thursday, according to police.

Zachary Phillip Patina was wanted in connection with an altercation with a 38-year old man on June 22 that left the victim suffering major injuries to his head and body after Patina ran him over with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on June 22 at approximately 5:51 p.m. to the 300 block of Kumquat Avenue in Los Banos.

Los Banos Police and Fire crews arrived and located a 38-year-old man suffering from major injuries to his head and body, according to police. The victim was airlifted to a Modesto area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported that the victim was in an altercation with Patina shortly before the collision. As Patina fled the scene in a gold Buick sedan, he intentionally ran over the victim while traveling at speeds estimated to be over 45 mph, according to police.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle abandoned a short distance away from the crime scene. The vehicle had damage consistent to the collision and evidence was found on the windshield.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Patina with attempted homicide.

Patina was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail, charged with attempted murder. His bond is set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 209-827-2579 .

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

