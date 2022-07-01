Legendary Lee Greenwood at Clayton Opera Hoiuse

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James F. Barry III of Canton passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1946, James (Jim) was the son of James and Ethel (Oberhofer) Barry. He graduated from West Hempstead High School in his hometown on Long Island. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam and earned a B.A. and M.S. degree in chemistry (the subject that he enjoyed teaching). His professional experience includes working as a lab assistant and Chemistry Instructor at SUNY Potsdam (1968-1969), serving as a Chemistry Teacher at Canton Central School (1969-2001), and as a Horizon Instructor at Clarkson University (2001 to 2004). Jim also coauthored a chemistry lab manual with his wife and received a Sigma XI Award for excellence in Science Teaching. He wrote magazine articles and contributed two-volume disks about chemistry for the NY regents. He retired from his job as a high school teacher in 2001 after which he served on the SOAR (stimulating opportunities after retirement) Board of Directors (a ROAD scholarship program affiliated with SUNY Potsdam). He was the curriculum co-chair of this program and served on its board. For his dedication and hard work, Jim was presented with a Super SOARer Award. He also belonged to a writers’ group, was an avid reader, and wrote more than 250 vignettes.

CANTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO