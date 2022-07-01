ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Legendary Lee Greenwood at Clayton Opera Hoiuse

By Craig Thornton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Lee Greenwood will...

Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, 33, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joshua DéMiguel Kavota, age 33, was born on April 19, 1989, in Nuremberg, Germany. He graduated from Grafton High School, Yorktown, VA, in 2008. Joshua enjoyed swimming, singing, golf and playing soccer. He had the best laugh and an incredible caring heart. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Carol Semrau, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74, passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m, Saturday, July 9th at the Black River Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Black River American Legion. Arrangements are with the...
WATERTOWN, NY
Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s annual French Festival weekend kicks off this Friday night. Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. The festival begins Friday with a family block...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Kids take the streets in Cape Vincent to celebrate the 4th of July

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The 4th of July festivities continued along the river Monday. Cape Vincent held it’s 6th annual 4th of July bicycle parade. Over 350 kids showed up at the village’s recreation park on bikes and scooters draped with patriotic decorations. The children, led...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday. We go to Morristown for the return of it’s 4th of July parade. Marching bands from surrounding communities got to show off their best tunes. The fire chief says the parade serves...
MORRISTOWN, NY
James F. Barry III, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James F. Barry III of Canton passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1946, James (Jim) was the son of James and Ethel (Oberhofer) Barry. He graduated from West Hempstead High School in his hometown on Long Island. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam and earned a B.A. and M.S. degree in chemistry (the subject that he enjoyed teaching). His professional experience includes working as a lab assistant and Chemistry Instructor at SUNY Potsdam (1968-1969), serving as a Chemistry Teacher at Canton Central School (1969-2001), and as a Horizon Instructor at Clarkson University (2001 to 2004). Jim also coauthored a chemistry lab manual with his wife and received a Sigma XI Award for excellence in Science Teaching. He wrote magazine articles and contributed two-volume disks about chemistry for the NY regents. He retired from his job as a high school teacher in 2001 after which he served on the SOAR (stimulating opportunities after retirement) Board of Directors (a ROAD scholarship program affiliated with SUNY Potsdam). He was the curriculum co-chair of this program and served on its board. For his dedication and hard work, Jim was presented with a Super SOARer Award. He also belonged to a writers’ group, was an avid reader, and wrote more than 250 vignettes.
CANTON, NY
Castorland’s iconic parade sees over 100 tractors

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) -Tractors of all models and sizes pulled in at Castorland’s 4th of July tractor parade. This is an annual tradition for the village, but people from all over the North Country show up. Hundreds came out with their families to watch or participate in the...
CASTORLAND, NY
Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of Canton, formerly of Rensselaer Falls

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of 205 State Street Road, formerly of Rensselaer Falls, NY died peacefully at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Stanley was born January 28, 1937 at home in Ogdensburg, NY. He was a son of the...
CANTON, NY
Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formally of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. She was born on November 17,1952 in Watertown, New York, daughter of Gerald and Beverly (Guyette) Scee....
GLEN PARK, NY
Progress on tap for historic Hulbert House

BOONVILLE — Woodland Farm Brewery owners Keith and Katie Redhead, of Ava, have wanted to add a second taproom since they underwent an extensive expansion of their current business location in early 2020. Then the pandemic hit and those plans were put on hold. “We have always had our...
BOONVILLE, NY
David R. Blair, 65, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David R. Blair, 65, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Nancy; three sons, Brian D. Blair (Kory) of Clemson, SC; Brandon L. Blair of Castorland; Bradley R. Blair of Utica; a granddaughter, Trinity Joyce; a sister, Janet M. Pate (Stephen) of Castorland; a brother, Terry L. Blair (Birdi) of Castorland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a nephew-in-law, Kenny Zehr. David is predeceased by his mother and father, Joyce M. Blair and Robert J. Blair; and by a niece, Tina M. Pate Zehr.
CASTORLAND, NY
Ready to accept the Theresa Beast Challenge?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fun way to discover many of the activities the north country has to offer. Organizer Desi Howard and “Ulta Beast” Michael Howard tell us about the Theresa Beast Challenge. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
THERESA, NY
Oneida heroes receive Carnegie Medal for 2021 rescue

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida residents Andy Parent and Roger Combs received an international award for a local act of courage. They are two of 16 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for the second quarter of 2022. The medal is provided through the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and is North...
ONEIDA, NY
Have a Meal With Spirits! Ghost Haunts Upstate New York Restaurant

An Upstate New York restaurant has more than spirits for your glass. There's a ghost hanging out with the customers for a haunting dining experience. The owner of Telly's Inn in Cape Vincent, New York Fran Letizia, and his wife Jenny have always believed the restaurant was home to a ghost. "I’ve had multiple people see her and sense her," said Jenny.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Take a walking tour of Utica’s historic shoe district

UTICA — Utica shoes! Who knew?. Many people don’t realize Utica once had a thriving shoe manufacturing industry, producing as many as two thousand pairs of shoes a day. The Oneida County History Center is hosting a walking tour at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 9, beginning at the History Center table at The Oneida County Market located inside the REA Wing at Union Station on Main Street.
UTICA, NY
Time to sign up for Team Faith’s Relay For Life Softball Tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to sign up for the Team Faith Softball Tournament that raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. Team Faith captain Caree Turck says some teams have signed up, but they’re looking for more. Watch the video for...

