Lewis Hamilton has backed down in his row with Formula 1 over jewellery with the Mercedes star taking out his nose stud for first practice at the British Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion faced the prospect of missing Sunday’s race if he did not comply with the FIA regulations, with a new deadline expiring on Thursday. But the 37-year-old has now complied with the rules, with an FIA spokesman saying: “The stud has gone.”Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO