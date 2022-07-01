3-star DB McIntosh pledges to K-State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz received a DD suggestion from the K-State Hype Squad Twitter account and it was a dandy, so he in turn asked Twitter to make suggestions about renaming the Big 12 something that is fitting the new conference that may soon have 16 members and could add even more in the future. And, let's be honest, he received some dandy suggestions.
ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
MANHATTAN — More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. For...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement. Dr. Scott Teeter, an internal medicine specialist, is officially retiring after 35 years with Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Teeter, once he retires, he has plans to travel more and even has a hiking trip planned in Machu Picchu.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawsuit has been filed against the State of Kansas by the owner of a company that was raided during the 4/20 delta-8 raids in Topeka which seeks legislative and monetary relief. Court records indicate that Murray Dines, owner of Terpene Distribution in Lawrence, has sued...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were just about to finish installing Gage Park’s newest veterans memorial before a close call with disaster. They were placing the third, and final, granite plaque honoring World War II veterans when it fell right out of their hands. Nobody was hurt and the...
ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - The Saint Marys Police Department released a statement Sunday morning saying officer Mark Lamberson unexpectedly passed away while on duty July 2. Officer Lamberson had been with the department since 2013. Prior to that, Lamberson worked for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office as a jail deputy.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. was closed off to traffic this afternoon due to an accident involving vehicles on fire. The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved and both drivers were transported to the hospital.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon. According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd. Officials say parents of the victim called...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday. Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. The rentals will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The rainfall from Saturday morning and a risk of lightning led organizers of Emporia’s Vote No rally to postpone the event. The rally was set for 10 am Saturday on the north steps of White Auditorium. it will now be at 10 am July 9, again on the civic center’s north steps. Organizers are planning to use the same format, including a set list of speakers and time for short speeches from community members.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening. Circle Coffee, located off of 17th Street in Topeka, is open to the community. Owners Jackie and David Vincent might be familiar faces to some as they used to be the owners of the Circle Coffee cart. The cart would make its way […]
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
