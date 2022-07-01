ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

3-star DB McIntosh pledges to K-State

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Manhattan) -- Defensive back Donovan McIntosh has committed to Kansas State. McIntosh...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It sounds as if the Arizona schools may be preparing to make a move

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: We asked Twitter to help us rename the Big 12 and this is what we got

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz received a DD suggestion from the K-State Hype Squad Twitter account and it was a dandy, so he in turn asked Twitter to make suggestions about renaming the Big 12 something that is fitting the new conference that may soon have 16 members and could add even more in the future. And, let's be honest, he received some dandy suggestions.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Buffalo, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kansas College Sports
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas State University students earn degrees, graduation honors

MANHATTAN — More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. For...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement. Dr. Scott Teeter, an internal medicine specialist, is officially retiring after 35 years with Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Teeter, once he retires, he has plans to travel more and even has a hiking trip planned in Machu Picchu.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WIBW

St. Marys police officer passes away on duty

ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - The Saint Marys Police Department released a statement Sunday morning saying officer Mark Lamberson unexpectedly passed away while on duty July 2. Officer Lamberson had been with the department since 2013. Prior to that, Lamberson worked for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office as a jail deputy.
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. was closed off to traffic this afternoon due to an accident involving vehicles on fire. The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved and both drivers were transported to the hospital.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#St Mary S High School#Wildcats#Kansas State
WIBW

Man suffers critical injures after falling into pond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon. According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd. Officials say parents of the victim called...
AUBURN, KS
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee rents paddle boats only for Fourth of July

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday. Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. The rentals will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Road closed after injury accident in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KVOE

Emporia’s Vote No rally postponed to July 9

The rainfall from Saturday morning and a risk of lightning led organizers of Emporia’s Vote No rally to postpone the event. The rally was set for 10 am Saturday on the north steps of White Auditorium. it will now be at 10 am July 9, again on the civic center’s north steps. Organizers are planning to use the same format, including a set list of speakers and time for short speeches from community members.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Circle Coffee opens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening. Circle Coffee, located off of 17th Street in Topeka, is open to the community. Owners Jackie and David Vincent might be familiar faces to some as they used to be the owners of the Circle Coffee cart. The cart would make its way […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy