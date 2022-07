How does one talk about comfort food at this sweet spot in Bethlehem, Jumbars, without talking about the whole menu? Jumbars Cafe serves breakfast and lunch and is loaded with scratch-made options that will warm your spirits and fill your belly. The customary half-hour wait on the weekends is worth it. Manager Emily Hoffert suggests the grilled cheese on house-made bread with their soup of the day. Or maybe you want the Elvis Waffle, or the savory breakfast strata, or the chicken crêpes. The grilled sticky bun, however, is a must—even if you have to get it to go.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO