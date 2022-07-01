Improving COVID numbers put Mecklenburg back to code green ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Mecklenburg County is back to code green, or low-level exposure, just before Fourth of July weekend, and weeks after experiencing a significant increase in COVID cases .

Levels can be low, medium or high, and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID cases in an area. Mecklenburg went into code yellow or medium exposure in early June .

READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles

For the June 10-23 period, 5,694 COVID cases were reported — a 6% decrease from the previous 2-week period, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health. Four people have died during the period, the county said.

Prior to moving to code yellow, Mecklenburg had been in the low community burden of illness tier since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched its classification system in March, county spokeswoman Rebecca Carter said.

Although the move to code green signals a decrease in cases, people at risk of serious illness should consider using masks indoors, staying home and getting tested if they have symptoms ahead of the holiday weekend, the county said in a tweet.

Mecklenburg COVID recommendations

To prevent COVID spread, the county recommends residents:

▪ Get vaccinated at the two Mecklenburg County Public Health locations (Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road and Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road) or at a local provider, pharmacy, or community clinic or event.

▪ Get tested if they feel ill, either in person at a provider or testing event or at home using a test kit.

▪ Request a mobile vaccination visit and order free at-home test kits if they can’t travel.

▪ Visit the federal Test to Treat locator to find locations that offer testing, diagnosis and treatment in one place if they feel ill and are at high risk of hospitalization.