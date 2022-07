OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gray and dreary start to Sunday gave way to more sunshine by the afternoon, and temperatures responded quickly. We warmed into the upper 80s around the metro, and temperatures will hang in the 80s for most of the evening. Very humid air in place has pushed our heat index into the 90s, and it will feel like the 90s through at least 7pm.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO