Mainly dry holiday weekend; Stormy on 4th of July

By Brendan Johnson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s cold front dropped temperatures by 10º or more across southern Wisconsin. Clouds have filtered the sunshine today as rain stayed farther south of the region. Cloud cover is expected to thin out this evening as temperatures...

ALERT DAY - Stormy 4th of July

Sunday evening stays pleasant & clear - GREAT for firework shows. 1st round of rain arrives late Monday morning (lighter showers/storms) or during the afternoon (stronger storms) 1st round will impact 2nd round that could develop during the evening or overnight hours. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on...
Showers and storms likely at times for the Fourth of July

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue to increase and will last all the way into early Tuesday. While the Fourth of July won’t be a washout for everyone, rain chances are a good bet at times for all of Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially as we head toward the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding are the primary threats.
