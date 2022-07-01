ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Bar Harbor readies for the July 4th weekend

By Bryan Sidelinger
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - People from around the world will be in Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor for the upcoming July 4th weekend. For businesses in Bar Harbor, there are multiple weekends that serve as checkpoints for a marathon tourist season. Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day are...

Comments / 0

 

wabi.tv

Local community celebrates history at Woodlawn Museum

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Woodlawn Museum celebrated a special birthday in Ellsworth Sunday morning. Families enjoyed homemade strawberry ice cream as a nod to George Nixon Black Jr., turning 241 Sunday. The museum provided arts and crafts for kids. This event was aimed at teaching future generations about the museum’s...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Boats sail across St. George Lake for Third of July Boat Parade

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - The Fourth of July is a time for fireworks, barbeques and parades.... On Sunday waves of people came out to St. George lake to see the first ever Third of July Boat Parade in Liberty. Seafaring vessels of all shapes and sizes made their way around...
LIBERTY, ME
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

A Ghost Haunts This Bridge in Maine Hoping to Drink Beer With You

When most people think of a good ghost story, it almost certainly will come with a frightening twist. After all, Maine is home to the 'Master of Horror' himself, Stephen King, and many of his works involving the supernatural don't put a kind spin of ghastly encounters. But there is one long-told ghost story in Maine that has nothing to do with evil spirits. Instead, you could argue it's the friendliest ghost in the state, a young chap just hoping you'll stop by and a share a pint with him.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine’s 195th Army Band announces summer tour dates

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 195th Army Band has announced their 2022 summer tour dates. They’re kicking off the season with a free concert Saturday night in Searsport at Mosman Park. They’ll also be performing three times in southern Maine on Independence Day. The band returns to our...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Steuben chosen as site of of Maine’s first sustainable space complex

STUEBEN, Maine (WMTW) - The company bluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick-based NewSpace startup, has selected Steuben as the site of Maine’s first sustainable Space Complex. “The Town of Steuben has the right geography, the right people, and the right attitude for this exciting opportunity,” said Steuben Board of Selectmen Chair Larry Pinkham. “We could not be more pleased to partner with bluShift Aerospace and to join the NewSpace race.”
STEUBEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Don’t Miss Music by the Sea in Camden on July 4th

Come one, come all to Camden Rotary Club’s free Music by the Sea celebration in downtown Camden on July 4th. The Bay Chamber Concerts Jazz Ensemble starts the festivities at noon on the Village Green. The music continues in the Camden Library Amphitheatre:. The Casco Bay Wind Symphony presents...
CAMDEN, ME
Q106.5

Salty Brick Market in Downtown Bangor Has Opened

Salty Brick Market has opened at 35 Main Street in downtown Bangor. Talk about a soft opening. One minute the door was locked and closed, and then it wasn’t. Welcome. James Gallagher is the owner. Sound familiar? He also owns Bangin’ Whoopie down the street. The plan was...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in Maine

STATEWIDE — The motorcycle-car collision that took the life of a Glenburn man has sparked awareness to the rising number of motorcycle fatalities across the state. Car drivers can be the biggest danger to motor cyclists on the roads. The leading cause of motorcycle deaths is drivers missing the...
GLENBURN, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who was wanted in a grisly triple homicide in New York City has been arrested in Maine, police said. 29-year-old Travis Blake was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found inside a home in Queens on June 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B98.5

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
AUBURN, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Triple homicide suspect arrested in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested on Eden Street June 30 a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford. Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a...
BAR HARBOR, ME

