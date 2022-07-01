ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Sandra Sue Mauller Watson

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Sue Mauller Watson, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Burnell Mauller and the late Freda Bayse. Sandra was married on July 28, 1971, to Howard...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Caroline Gillespie Cochran

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Caroline Gillespie Cochran, 78 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, seven days following the passing of her husband of 55 years, Melvin W. Cochran, who passed on June 23, 2022. She passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer, five days after learning of her diagnosis.She was the tenth and last child, born to Clarence W. and Bertha Baughman Gillespie, on May 23, 1944, in Buckhannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Jimmy, Bernard and Felix and sisters, Helen, Louise and Lucille.Surviving is brother David of Webster Springs and sister Sammie (Bob) Allman of Buckhannon. She is also survived by son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Caroline was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; she was a 1962 graduate of Webster Springs High School and Clarksburg Beauty Academy in 1963. After passing her WV state licensing exams, she operated her own beauty salon for 30 years in Webster Springs. She was originally hired by Charlie Dodd in 1969 as beautician for Dodd & Hurt Funeral Home and continued working when the business changed to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.She enjoyed traveling overseas and state side with her husband and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren at the beach. Caroline was a very competitive scrabble player. Reading historic fiction and WV murder mystery books was her pleasure. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. She will be laid to rest beside Melvin at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time.Please join the family for Graveside Services at 2:30 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839, Cowen, WV 26206.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre, 87, of Farmington Hills, MI, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 14, 1935, the only child of the late Walter Floyd and Orpha Edith Samples Parsons. Mrs. Andre was preceded in death by her husband Leon Andre. She was a loving mother to her three children, Larry Hollandsworth and wife Beth of Columbia, SC, Joy Hendren of Farmington Hills, MI, and John Hollandsworth of Nutter Fort, WV; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, John M. Hollandsworth. Marlene was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1953 and formerly worked as an operator for C&P Telephone. She loved cats, was interested in genealogy, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, she loved her family. There will be a private graveside service held at Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WDTV

Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial remembers fallen loved ones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial took place in Middlebourne Saturday. Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial honors families who have lost sons or daughters in the service. Through a community effort Gold Star Mothers Living Memorial shows how thankful they are for the men and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle hauling hay shortly before the hay burst into flames, the agency said. Sunday afternoon, Deputy Wolfe saw a truck and trailer hauling a load of round bale hay that was smoking on Harrison Ave. across from Scottie’s restaurant.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stonewood, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Barbour County community kicks off Fourth of July

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County community gathered at the Barbour County Fairgrounds to start their Fourth of July weekend with a parade and fireworks. The organizer of the event, April D. Sinsel, said that last year they just held fireworks. She reached out to members of the community...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Last minute fireworks shopping

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some people might be buying fireworks the last minute this weekend, but there’s a few things you might need to know. With 4th of july coming up on Monday, fireworks stands are seeing last minute shoppers seeking fireworks. A fireworks stand we visited said they...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man faces multiple charges after officers said he threatened and strangled a woman. Officers were flagged down on Wednesday by a vehicle with two people inside, including the victim who was “visibly distraught and had apparent redness around her neck,” according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

How firework shows stay safe

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means celebrations. Towns around the area will be holding their Fourth of July festivities in the coming days, and of course, many of those will include firework displays. Buckhannon Firefighter Shane Jenkins says while these...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Finding a place that feels like his RCB home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Flying Eagles lineman Logan McCartney has gotten a lot of looks in the last month from the college coaches around the area, collecting seven offers in a matter of weeks. McCartney’s story doesn’t stop there, to him, college is about more than just football, and he’s looking for the place that will feel like his RCB home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Preseason confidence brewing at Pony Lewis Field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown football returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season in the Mohigans’ second season under head coach Sean Biser. This year, they want to make it back and win. Morgantown posted a 1-3 start in the beginning of 2021, but...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Best Virginia Head Coach James Long

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia Head Coach James Long joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down to break down what it’s like coaching the team, lessons he learned from last year, and how BV is able to come together as a cohesive unit in only a week’s time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone named MEC Female Athlete of the Year

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone added MEC Female Athlete of the Year to her list of accolades from the 2021-2022 season. Stone was given the honor after a national championship season that also resulted in MEC and Atlantic Region Player of the Year, DII National Player of the Year and DII Elite Eight MVP.
GLENVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy