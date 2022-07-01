ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

Man struck by train in Delta Township critically injured

By WILX News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road was closed due to a collision. Eaton County officials confirmed a...

Man hit by train, in critical condition in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was severely injured Friday afternoon after being hit by a train near Lansing, police said. At about 4:05 p.m. July 1, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a train hitting a pedestrian in the area of Millett Highway and Lansing Road in Delta Township, just west of Lansing.
