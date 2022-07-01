ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FreshFin prepares for grand opening at Hilldale

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FreshFin is preparing to hold a grand opening celebration event this month for its second Madison location. FreshFin is currently already opened at Hilldale, bringing hand-crafted poké and grain bowls to the shopping center for shoppers to...

