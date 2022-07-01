ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sources: Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets agree to 3-year, $22.1 million deal

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising young wing Jae'Sean Tate is returning to the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $22.1 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Houston declined Tate's team option worth $1.8 million, which...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Carson Palmer just can’t catch a break

Recently, there was a bit of a discussion on Twitter about the Bengals’ recent Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow and whether or not Carson Palmer could have done the same in 2005-06. Palmer, though, is not viewed in nearly the same capacity as Burrow for a few reasons:
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae'sean Tate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The Houston Rockets#Espn
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

The US Open just destroyed an unsuspecting Seahawks fan on Twitter

A Seattle Seahawks fan learned the hard way not to mess with the US Open's Twitter account. It all started with one of the cheekiest plays you'll ever see in a professional tennis match. Nick Kyrgios was facing off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon men's singles third round. At some point, Kyrgios noticed that Tsitsipas was standing a little too far back when looking to receive a serve. Being the creative player he is, Kyrgios did something unusual -- instead of a standard overhead serve, he dropped the ball, stuck his racket between his legs and hit a soft serve that forced Tsitsipas to charge forward.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Belgium
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Thunder waive forward Isaiah Roby

Roby played in 45 games for the Thunder this season, starting 28. He shot 51% from the field and 44% from 3, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, playing just over 21 minutes a game. The 24-year-old started 34 games for the Thunder in his sophomore season in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy