LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO