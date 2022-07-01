Dave Coulier says Lori Laughlin was the ‘last’ cast member from ‘Full House’ he thought would go to jail

Jerry Hall reportedly knows who to blame for her bombshell divorce from 91-year-old media mogul and billionaire Rupert Murdoch: his children. An anonymous friend of the 65-year-old former model told the Daily Mail that she’s “heartbroken” about the impending divorce, which she learned about via email while waiting for him to join her in the U.K. Hall took it upon herself to protect Murdoch from COVID-19, the source said, which led his six children to believe she was keeping him from them. “They thought that Jerry was keeping them from him,” the source said. “She does blame the children for souring the marriage. They had a lot to say about it and a role in his personal life which she found a nasty surprise. Clearly, they mistrusted her.” Despite his massive net worth, the source insisted that Hall wasn’t with Murdoch for the money. “As far as she is concerned, all of that is wide of the mark and she thinks that his children have been briefing against her,” the source said.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO