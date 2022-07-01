ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City does away with COVID-19 alert system — for now

By Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWcv5_0gSUTAYo00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID-19 transition is high across all five New York City boroughs — and another variant is making the rounds — but the city’s color-coded alert system is being removed.

For the last two years, the New York City Department of Health site warned New Yorkers of high transmission neighborhoods. Now, it reads “We are reevaluating the city’s COVID Alert system. Check back here for updates in the coming weeks.”

Just below that, city data shows there are currently high transmission levels of COVID-19 throughout the city.

“While we continue to see a lot of transmission here in New York, we are also at a different phase of the pandemic that demands new analytical tools to match our assessments and communications about risk,” New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said.

Lenox Hill Hospital Executive Director Dr. Daniel Baker said COVID is here to stay. Still, officials need to keep an eye on new variants.

As for the COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness on these new variants, Baker said some vaccines are “better at different variants.”

“There are a couple of vaccines that are looking to incorporate some of the omicron variant in them,” Baker added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Troy Record

New Yorkers advised to retrieve Excelsior Pass Plus

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the state reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NBC New York

NYC Is Changing Its COVID Alert System. Here's Why

New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tag24.com

Covid cases rise as Omicron variants run rampant

New York, New York - While vaccinations have greatly cut down on hospitalizations and deaths, Covid-19 cases are on the rise again around the world. More than 4.1 million cases of coronavirus were reported globally last week, up 18%, according to the World Health Organization. Coronavirus cases in the US...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Alert#New Yorkers#Lenox Hill Hospital#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Locals answer what ‘New York Living’ means

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City might be described as dirty, smelly or expensive, but for many locals, it’s a place like no other. Alex Lee roamed around the city to ask New Yorkers what “New York Living” means to them. Watch the video player above for the full story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
omahanews.net

86-year-old named longest serving flight attendant: Guinness

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bette Nash, age 86, has been named the longest serving flight attendant in the world, having worked 65 years this fall, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Nash, an American Airlines flight attendant, began flying in 1957. She has worked the New York-Washington-Boston...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Scientists look into tweaking COVID-19 vaccine amid possible wave

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Scientists who advise the FDA are considering a new recipe for the COVID-19 vaccine to better target the newest strains of the ever-changing virus.  That’s because the vaccine and booster target the original COVID-19 strain, and between waning immunity and a barrage of new variants, protection against the illness has dropped […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biznewspost.com

Wealthy New Yorkers Are Receiving “Bladder Botox” To Reduce Bathroom Breaks While Traveling To The Hamptons

They say money can’t buy happiness, but cash is king for a group of wealthy New Yorkers who want to avoid using the bathroom while heading to the Hamptons. As traffic en route to the Hamptons has gotten so bad and public rest stops are on a decline, some New Yorkers have begun to see a doctor for medical procedures that reduces the urge to urinate, according to Insider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

JFK terminal reopens after investigation into unattended bag

QUEENS (PIX11)– Authorities reopened Terminal 4 at JFK Airport Sunday after completing an investigation into an unattended bag. After the incident was cleared, the roadways for arrivals and departures reopened, officials said. However, more than half of the arrivals have been delayed. During the investigation, passengers were relocated from the departures area to the arrivals […]
QUEENS, NY
Syracuse.com

Covid variant omicron BA.5 has reached New York. Here’s why doctors are concerned

A sneaky new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has arrived in New York City, and it may require another round of booster shots, according to experts. Many New Yorkers have been enjoying a mask-free summer thanks to low Covid-19 levels that are mirrored by declining hospitalization and death figures, but early indicators like virus detection in wastewater and Covid-19 lab test results suggest infection rates are starting to rise slightly in regions across the state, state Department of Health data shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy