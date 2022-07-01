New York City does away with COVID-19 alert system — for now

NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID-19 transition is high across all five New York City boroughs — and another variant is making the rounds — but the city’s color-coded alert system is being removed.

For the last two years, the New York City Department of Health site warned New Yorkers of high transmission neighborhoods. Now, it reads “We are reevaluating the city’s COVID Alert system. Check back here for updates in the coming weeks.”

Just below that, city data shows there are currently high transmission levels of COVID-19 throughout the city.

“While we continue to see a lot of transmission here in New York, we are also at a different phase of the pandemic that demands new analytical tools to match our assessments and communications about risk,” New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said.

Lenox Hill Hospital Executive Director Dr. Daniel Baker said COVID is here to stay. Still, officials need to keep an eye on new variants.

As for the COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness on these new variants, Baker said some vaccines are “better at different variants.”

“There are a couple of vaccines that are looking to incorporate some of the omicron variant in them,” Baker added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.