The Department of Revenue will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying Pennsylvanians beginning next month. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Friday that it will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across the commonwealth starting July 1, 2022. Supplemental rebates will be calculated automatically for qualifying homeowners. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost that number to $975. Property tax rebates will be distributed in early July. Supplemental rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program as claims are received and processed.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO