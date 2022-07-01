ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (July 1)

By NPR Staff
 2 days ago
As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Russian missiles hit residential areas near Odesa , killing at least 21 people . Fierce fighting has continued in the area, in southern Ukraine, for weeks.

The European Union flag was hoisted in the Ukrainian Parliament in a symbolic and highly emotional moment for the country's lawmakers, who stood and applauded . European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Ukraine on gaining candidate status last week, launching a potentially lengthy process for the country to join the bloc.

Inflation in 19 countries that use the euro hit a new record high of 8.6% in June. The war in Ukraine has helped drive up energy and food prices, and the Eurostat statistics agency estimated energy prices are almost 42% higher than last year.

The trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner began in Russia , with prosecutors unsealing details about her case . She's detained on drug smuggling charges over alleged cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. Her next hearing is slated for July 7.

UNESCO declared borsch cooking an endangered Ukrainian heritage "in need of urgent safeguarding" because of Russia's invasion. Ukraine's culture minister declared victory "in the war for borsch," as Russia also lays claim to the hearty beet soup.

In-depth

Shredded trees, dead dolphins and wildfires — how Russia's invasion is hurting nature .

Are sanctions actually hurting Russia's economy? Here's what you need to know.

Supporters of Brittney Griner continue to call for Russia to release her. Listen to this story.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

more daily recaps here . For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here . Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

