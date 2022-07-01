ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 dogs seized from Marion County groomer, breeder

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. – Marion County Animal Services seized 31 dogs from a Marion County groomer and breeder, and investigators are now asking a court to stop her from owning any more animals. According to court documents, animal service investigators executed a search and seizure warrant on May 11...

Ash
2d ago

Of course it's a doodle "breeder". People, please stop buying any "Doodles". They're not designer bred, they're not guaranteed, they're not ethically bred. They're mutts. Please, adopt a dog if you can. Or if you must buy, go to a REPUTABLE AKC registered breeder who health and temperament tests their dogs. Expect to pay quite a bit. Not all purebred dogs are well-bred.

comatoast
2d ago

they should have taken away her rights to own dogs after the dog was attacked here on merritt island. this is terrible.

karen jempson
1d ago

people like this dont care. they just move sonrwhere else. Hopefully she'll get so.e time in jail.

