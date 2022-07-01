ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kearneysville, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Boonsboro, Braddock Heights, Mount Lena, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Jefferson, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville and Antietam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia South central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Warren County in northwestern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodstock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Strasburg, Woodstock, Stephens City, Middletown, Edinburg, Maurertown, Toms Brook, Fort Valley, Seven Fountains, Dilbeck, Harmony, Alonzaville, Riverton, Reliance, Karo, Fishers Hill, Cedarville, Clary and Buckton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
County
Bedford County, PA
City
Bedford, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

