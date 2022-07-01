ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Jefferson, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Arnoldtown, Moler Crossroads, Knoxville, Petersville and Middletown In Frederick Md. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carroll County in north central Maryland Eastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or near Westminster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Taneytown, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Carrollton, Linwood, Patapsco, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill, Marston, Keymar and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 01:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 116 AM EDT, a cluster of heavy thunderstorms capable of producing localized wet microbursts were located along a line extending from Naval Academy to Fort Totten, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Localized wind gusts up to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Largo, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, South River, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Odenton, Arnold, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park and Parole. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Greene; King George; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Prince William; Rappahannock; Spotsylvania; Stafford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA GREENE KING GEORGE LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON NELSON ORANGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County, Washington, D.C. & Baltimore regions

Rockville, most of Maryland and Northern Virginia are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 PM tonight, July 2, 2022. The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, which could generate wind gusts up to 65 MPH. Because local rainfall amounts may range from 1 to 3 inches over an hour-long period at times, the NWS has also issued an Areal Flood Watch for the area until 10:00 PM tonight. Creeks and streams may overflow their banks, and flash flooding is possible in urban areas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Arlington and much of the D.C. area is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. “Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early evening,” the National Weather Service says. “Thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and hail.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Among Neighborhoods Hit Hard by Overnight Storms

Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
POTOMAC, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; St. Marys; Talbot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S ST. MARYS TALBOT MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
globalcirculate.com

Fallen trees damaged house after Saturday storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday. Around Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Blvd. in Rockville, Md. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced. Denial of responsibility! Global...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
middleburglife.com

NOVA PARKS ACQUIRES 128 ACRES IN LOUDOUN COUNTY ON POTOMAC

Fairfax, Virginia (June 28, 2022) – NOVA Parks has acquired a 128-acre riverfront property in Loudoun County. A donation by philanthropists Chuck & Stacy Kuhn of half the value of the land ($900,ooo) and an equal grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) made this addition to the parks agency possible. The LWCF is a federal program which provides 50 percent matching funds to state agencies and localities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation resources.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Deadly crash involving motorcycle in Burke

BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police (FCPD) is at the site of a deadly car crash involving a Motorcycle, according to FCPD’s Twitter. At around 8:10 p.m., FCPD went to a crash at Burke Center Pkwy. and Ox Rd. in Burke, Va. When police arrived, they saw a crash between a motorcycle […]
BURKE, VA
WHSV

VSP asks for help with fatal pedestrian crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are asking for help with a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 66 in Warren County. Police said it happened Sunday at 3 a.m. at the 14 mile marker, about a mile from the Front Royal exit on I-66. A man was...
thezebra.org

Monticello Park in North Ridge area of Alexandria is now an Old-Growth Forest

Alexandria, VA Monticello Park in the North Ridge area of Alexandria is now an Old-Growth Forest by the Old-Growth Forest Network. Monticello Park, 320 Beverly Drive, is now part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Old-Growth Forest Network is a growing alliance dedicated to the preservation of unique and beautiful native forests across the United States.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 1:22 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
cbs19news

Critical Missing Adult Alert issued for Orange County man

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a missing Orange County man. According to police, 73-year-old David Edward Williams was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville. He is described as a white man...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Sheetz eyeing new spot in southern Loudoun County

New news about the Whitman South property in southern Loudoun County — it looks like the Sheetz service station/convenience store brand hopes to take the spot designated for a gas station in the development. An Exxon station was proposed for the spot previously. Whitman South is the large parcel...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

