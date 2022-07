The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative is an effort coordinated by ACLU of Michigan, Michigan Voices, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan. Petitioners need to collect 425,059 signatures from registered Michigan voters to get the effort on the November 2022 ballot. As of Sunday, organizers say they already have well above that number -- over 600,000 signatures.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO