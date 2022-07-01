ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Missing Nebraska dog reunited with family two years later

By Ellis Wiltsey
1011now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After facing a year of hardships, a Nebraska family finally got what it calls a much-needed win. Their beloved family beagle-mix was found after it was missing for two years. Dawn VanArsdale said it was a day she thought might not ever come. It seems...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 2

North Platte Post

Fish kill reported at Nebraska lake

WHEELER COUNTY-A fish kill at Pibel Lake in southern Wheeler County has affected a variety of sport fish and set back the size quality of fish in the popular fishing spot. Thousands of largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish died June 21-22 in the 25-surface-acre lake south of Bartlett. High water temperature combined with a rapid die-off and decay of aquatic vegetation resulted in extremely low dissolved oxygen levels in the lake.
WHEELER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Seward gun show brings questions about gun reform here in Nebraska

SWEARD, Neb. (KLKN) -Seward held their Fourth of July gun show this weekend, and we spoke with Nebraskans in attendance about President Biden’s newest gun reform law and what they think will be happening here in Nebraska. Around the nation, people are still talking about what some call “the...
SEWARD, NE
NebraskaTV

Health Alert: Toxic algae found in Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. — If you're planning on taking a dip in the lake this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Western Nebraska man is honored for his military service

OGALLALA, Neb, -- A veteran in rural Nebraska was recognized for his service in a special homemade way. The Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt is a way of thanking veterans for their service.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Five Nebraska state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4th

(Undated) -- Visitors to five state recreation areas will be allowed to touch off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak, Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train. The commission says signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.

