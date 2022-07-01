ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

4th Sexiest Farmer In Western Kentucky Faces 30 Days For Entering Capitol

By Ryan Grenoble
 2 days ago

A man previously best known for placing fourth in a “sexy farmer” contest in Kentucky faces 30 days in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a sentencing recommendation filed in federal court.

Jordan Revlett agreed to a plea deal in January on one count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building,” which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail, far higher that what prosecutors asked for.

In addition to the 30 days, the U.S. Department of Justice is recommending Revlett spend 36 months on probation, perform 60 hours of community service, and pay $500 in restitution.

During a January FBI interview at his family’s farm in Island, Kentucky, Revlett initially claimed that a police officer had let him into the building and nodded “like nothing was wrong” after he made eye contact, then he proceeded inside.

Revlett also made the claim on Snapchat after the riot, where he posted a selfie along with the caption, “Just so you guys know a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in.”

A screengrab of Jordan Revlett's Snapchat as seen in court documents. (Photo: Justice Department)

The claim, however, was undercut completely by video the 22-year-old shared on Snapchat at the time he entered the Upper West Terrace door. No officer was present ― only Revlett yelling “Holy shit!” as he passed through the door with high-pitched alarms blaring in the background.

Closed-circuit camera footage of the inside of the door, captured from multiple angles, also shows Capitol Police weren’t guarding the door at the time.

CCTV footage captured Jordan Revlett entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. No Capitol Police officer is present. (Photo: Justice Department)

Once inside the Capitol building, video shows Revlett loitered for 32 minutes, mostly in the Capitol Rotunda.

At one point he acquired a bullhorn from a fellow rioter and began making what U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves described in the sentencing document as “unknown announcements,” then “joined in chants with other rioters against the police.”

Friday’s sentencing memorandum notes that Revlett “has yet to express meaningful remorse” for participating in the armed insurrection, and that he continues to claim, absent any evidence, that a Capitol Police officer encouraged him inside.

Revlett’s case garnered more attention than some of his peers’ thanks to his participation in the 2019 “She Thinks Her Farmer’s Sexy” contest, which sought to identify the sexiest farmer in the Kentucky tri-state area.

Revlett placed fourth . His sentencing is currently scheduled for July 6.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

