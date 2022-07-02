ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

86-year-old woman is longest-serving flight attendant, Guinness says

By Sam Sweeney
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qI0hV_0gSUQ4SK00

At 86 years old, American Airlines flight attendant Bette Nash is the oldest and longest-serving flight attendant in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Nash started flying back in 1957 and will celebrate 65 years in-flight this fall.

She can choose any route she wants and for most of her career she has been loyal to the New York-Washington-Boston Shuttle.

Nash prefers this route because she says it allows her to be home every night with her handicapped son who she continues to care for to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNBAn_0gSUQ4SK00
The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, American Airlines Flight Attendant Bette Nash checks on her passengers en route from Boston to DCA.

When she first started flying, she says passengers bought life insurance from a vending machine before boarding and the airline would check on her at home to ensure she wasn’t living with a man because flight attendants had to be single. The airline also weighed her before shifts and could suspend her if she gained too much weight, she said.

“You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll,” Nash said during a flight in 2017 with ABC affiliate WJLA cameras onboard .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA2Wi_0gSUQ4SK00
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, American Airlines longest serving flight attendant, Bette Nash, 81 years old, walks in the airport after disembarking from her daily return flight to Boston at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in Arlington, Va.

Nash started flying with Eastern Airlines and through a number of mergers, including with Donald Trump’s airline in the late 1980’s, ended up at American Airlines.

MORE: If your flight is canceled, are you entitled to a refund?

In the early days, passengers paid the flight attendant when they boarded; Nash says her early flights cost $12 between New York and Washington.

“We used to pass out cigarettes and matches...on the flight, after the meal service, I would go around with Kent’s and Marlboros,” she told WJLA on her 60th anniversary.

Nash still attends regular flight attendant training per Federal Aviation Administration rules.

Comments / 11

Janet Vichinsky
1d ago

Congratulations! I'm sure there is alot of stories to be told. She should write a book. It would be interesting to read.

Reply
20
Gail Parsons
1d ago

What an amazing lady. It just goes to show that age is just a number!

Reply
14
Related
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Plane That Never Returned: The Missing Flight Of Nancy Branch

Nancy Branch was a 1984 Stanford University Graduate of psychology. She later obtained a position at Advanced Micro Devices in Sunnyvale, California. There, she met Kevin Clarke, and the two began dating. The couple enjoyed traveling, playing racquetball, and diving together, the Charley Project reports. 29-year-old Nancy and 31-year-old Kevin were friends with another couple. 29-year-old Alan Stewart and 31-year-old Amy Haxton were newlyweds. The pair had been married for six weeks and planned a honeymoon in South Africa in January of the following year.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Boston#Guinness World Records#The Washington Post#Getty Images
People

Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged

A Virginia Beach couple who set sail for Portugal earlier this month is now missing after not returning home on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, left Hampton, Virginia on June 8, heading for Azores, Portugal. They were supposed to return on Monday, but did not, sparking the Coast Guard's search for them.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

ABC News

724K+
Followers
163K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy