ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Didn't take long for Beyer to commit to St. Thomas

By Doug Ritchay
cw14online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON (WLUK) -- When Sammi Beyer made her visit to St. Thomas this spring the Appleton East point guard was still looking for a school that would open her eyes, thus making her college decision clear. After her visit in late June she had an idea right away she...

cw14online.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Local fastpitch legend honored in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local fastpitch softball legend threw out the first pitch on Friday at Haney Park in the City of Kewaunee to commemorate his legacy. Reiny Hlinak grew up playing fastpitch softball in the sixties when the league began in Kewaunee, he was unofficially the man in charge of taking care of […]
KEWAUNEE, WI
abc17news.com

Child helps Brown put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Brundidge’s book decorated Brown’s Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Appleton, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Fox11online.com

Man dead in motorcycle crash at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man has died in a motorcycle crash on the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay campus. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, UW-Green Bay Campus Police were sent to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for vehicle headlights in the ditch.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommies#Division Ii
doorcountydailynews.com

Krohn retires as a chip off the old cheese block

You will still see his name out front, but not the man himself making the cheese at Agropur’s Luxemburg plant and Krohn Cheese Store. After nearly 50 years of cheese making, Roger Krohn called it a career on Thursday. A third-generation cheesemaker, Krohn started as a teenager alongside his father when the family business was nowhere near the size the plant is today. He has since become one of over 60 Master Cheesemakers in the state, staking mozzarella and provolone as his claim to fame. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Association Life Member Award, which is the organization’s highest honor. Speaking to Door County Daily News last year, Krohn called cheesemaking a passion and gave a lot of credit to Agropur’s member farms for the high-quality milk they produce.
LUXEMBURG, WI
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
onfocus.news

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Wisconsin

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00pm for 15 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Central Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted by our...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 northbound near Oshkosh

FRIDAY 7/1/2022 – 11:33 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that occurred on I-41 near Oshkosh around 11 a.m. According to officials, all lanes are now open after the crash has been cleared. Original Story: Lanes closed on I-41 northbound near...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna teacher finalist for teaching excellence award

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School Tech Ed Teacher Dan Van Boxtel has been named as one of the 50 finalist for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. This nationwide contest gives out 20 grand prizes totaling $1.25 million and Van Boxtel is in the running...

Comments / 0

Community Policy