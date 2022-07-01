Didn't take long for Beyer to commit to St. Thomas

You will still see his name out front, but not the man himself making the cheese at Agropur’s Luxemburg plant and Krohn Cheese Store. After nearly 50 years of cheese making, Roger Krohn called it a career on Thursday. A third-generation cheesemaker, Krohn started as a teenager alongside his father when the family business was nowhere near the size the plant is today. He has since become one of over 60 Master Cheesemakers in the state, staking mozzarella and provolone as his claim to fame. In 2020, he was the recipient of the Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Association Life Member Award, which is the organization’s highest honor. Speaking to Door County Daily News last year, Krohn called cheesemaking a passion and gave a lot of credit to Agropur’s member farms for the high-quality milk they produce.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO