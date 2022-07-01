ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Food at St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Springgate joined us live from the St. Joseph...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: St. Joseph County 4H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The president of the St. Joseph County 4H Fair board joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Kristen Sikorski-Conklin chatted about how the first two days of the fair have gone so far. We were there all day on Friday taking in the flavors and...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Miss St. Joseph County Fair pageant crowning

All bow down to the 2022 Miss St. Joseph County Fair queen. Tonight at 7 p.m., the current reigning queen Emma Watford will be passing on her crown. The crowning is free to attend. All St. Joseph County women 18 to 22 are eligible to run for queen. Pageant Director...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance: Queen

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. If you want to adopt Queen or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Update: St. Joseph Co 4H Parade cancelled, fair still open

The Opening Ceremonies Parade has been cancelled for this evening. The Opening Ceremonies will be happening at 7:00 p.m. The fair is still open, but the rides are stopped while there is lightning in the area. This story will be updated as more information comes in. Original Story:. Today is...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
wtvbam.com

Numerous items taken from St. Joseph County residence

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Numerous items were stolen from a St. Joseph County residence in the past few days. The Michigan State Police says it happened in the 20,000 block of Fawn River Road sometime between 9am on June 24 and at around 11am on July 2. Troopers say unknown suspects appeared to use a crowbar to force entry into a side door of an unoccupied residence. Several articles of lawn maintenance equipment, a power washer, and a John Deere 4X2 Gator were taken. A 55” television, two laptop computers and a desktop computer were also stolen from the residence. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

County fairs in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s fair season here in Michiana!. Here’s the list of county fairs in our area for Summer 2022 that are taking place or coming up soon:
MICHIANA, MI
MLive

St. Joseph police searching for missing 68-year-old Niles man

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - Emergency responders are searching for a missing 68-year-old man last seen with family and friends Saturday night. Niles man Michael Grant was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 on Saturday, July 3, when he left to use the restroom at 11:30 p.m. and never returned, police said.
NILES, MI
Newswatch 16

Michigan man dead at Peach Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain. Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Rodeo#Food Drink
wmix94.com

Area 4th of July celebrations

SOUTHERN, ILLINOIS — Independence Day Celebrations will be happening across the country this weekend and our area will have its share of events. The Centralia American Legion Fourth of July Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, with Bingo. The Carnival will also be at the park...
CENTRALIA, IL
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
Great Lakes Now

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said June 23. The fish kill began last week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WNDU

Michigan State police investigating stolen travel trailers

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan state police are investigating a report of multiple new travel trailers being stolen from storage yards around White Pigeon, MI. Police say thirteen trailers were taken from three storage yards located in the 69000 block of Sevison road, the 69000 block of US 131, and the 68000 block of Bellows road.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy