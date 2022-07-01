Lucy Lawless Breaks Silence on Surprising Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO