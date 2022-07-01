ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellerbe, NC

Independence Day fireworks scheduled in Ellerbe, Hamlet

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
2 days ago
 2 days ago
RO file photo

Fireworks return to their traditional locations for Independence Day this year.

After a two-year hiatus due to government restrictions and concerns related to COVID-19, the city of Hamlet and the Ellerbe Lions Club are both putting on fireworks displays for the Fourth of July.

Events in the Seaboard City begin at 6 p.m. near the Hamlet Depot and include face painting, food trucks, a DJ and the Hamlet Fire Department Super Soaker.

There will also be a sidewalk chalk contest, with prizes going to the top three winners.

Up in Ellerbe, gates open at 3 p.m. for the Lions Club’s annual 4th of July Jamboree, with the opening ceremony starting at 4 p.m.

Festivities include relay games and a watermelon race, festival games, food vendors, karaoke and live music from Potluck Bluegrass.

The annual fireworks show is a fundraiser for the Lions Club and admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.

The club is also asking for donations to help offset the cost of the fireworks.

The Berry Patch stepped up in 2020 and 2021 to provide the county with a fireworks display. Hoffman also had a celebration last year.

There is a possibility of weather hampering the fun.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 30-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Ellerbe show was postponed in 2019 because of thunderstorms.

Both fireworks shows start at dusk.

Comments / 0

