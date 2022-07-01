ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

This Trade Could Change the Tampa Bay Rays Season

By Josh Jacobs
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays are still in the thick of Wild Card contention in the American League. Sitting at 40-32 as of June 27th, the club has plenty of time to get on a roll and make a run, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the Rays have major holes...

rayscoloredglasses.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
Deadline

Los Angeles Dodgers Peanut-Pitching Vendor Banned From Pitching Peanuts To Fans

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t saying “Nuts to you.” They just want peanut-loving fans to be safe when they get their goobers, or so they claim. Vendor Roger Owens, known for his talent of pitching peanuts to fans at games, has now been barred by his employer, Levy Restaurants, from tossing the bags at fans. Owens told the Los Angeles Times that Levy Restaurants cited fan safety as its reason for the ban. The peanut-pitching Owens isn’t just any vendor. He once appeared on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show to showcase his skills. He’s been a vendor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Bryan Reynolds’ Pirates future gets a major update amid Yankees links

Multiple teams are already looking ahead to this year’s MLB trade deadline, including the New York Yankees. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees are “starting to look at the trade market” for an outfielder. The MLB insider listed several names who have been linked with the Yankees as of late, such […] The post Rumor: Bryan Reynolds’ Pirates future gets a major update amid Yankees links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves make a trade to shuffle the bullpen ahead of their next series with the Reds

Ian Anderson could only make it through two innings in Thursday’s throttling by the Phillies. Cruz came in to eat up as many innings as possible, and went 2.2 innings, tossing 55 pitches. The move to active Bracho is likely just for depth purposes given the high usage of Cruz last night, but the big man has been struggling, so it could be more permanent. Bracho isn’t exactly lights out either, though.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly exploring market for outfield upgrades

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team by a wide margin — their .727 winning percentage trounces the Astros’ second-ranked .640 mark — but they’ll naturally still be on the hunt for improvements as the Aug. 2 trade deadline draws nearer. To that end, general manager Brian Cashman and his staff have already begun to survey the outfield market, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lowe
thecomeback.com

MLB world sympathizes with reliever’s disastrous inning

The life of a relief pitcher is sometimes a rough one. That was the case for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Cam Vieaux in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee led 9-1 when Vieaux took the mound in the top of the eighth inning. So, his assignment, was, for all intents and purposes, nothing more than mop-up duty. Things did not go well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Baseball#Sports#The American League#Rbi#Mvp
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves designate Touki Toussaint for assignment

The Braves announced that right-hander Jay Jackson has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster fellow righty Touki Toussaint has been designated for assignment. Toussaint, 26, was the 16th overall selection of the 2014 draft, taken by the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans suggest one top trade deadline priority

A few days ago, we coordinated with SB Nation Reacts to put out a poll on what fans think should be the Yankees’ focus at the trade deadline. Josh offered his own thoughts for guidance in a separate article, but the decision — or, at least, the answer in our little corner of the internet — was, of course, up to you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Being Linked To Prominent NFL Wide Receiver

After tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available on the free agent market. And according to one NFL insider, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a play for the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason. Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, three main...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

263K+
Followers
499K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy