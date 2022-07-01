ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

Forsyth man crashes car at Navicent Urgent Care North after two county police chase

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A Forsyth man crashed a car at Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon after a chase with police, officials said. A woman from Forsyth was also in the car during the wreck.

Damon Stuart, 28, crashed the car and was arrested by Monroe and Bibb County deputies after attempting to flee the scene on foot. 61-year-old Ramona Wall, a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the wreck. No others were injured in the crash.

Stuart and Wall were spotted heading south on Interstate 75 by a Monroe County deputy, who noticed the vehicle was missing a license plate. After an attempted traffic stop, the driver fled and was chased through Monroe and into Bibb County before the crash at the urgent care center.

The vehicle came back stolen after further investigation. Both Stuart and Wall will be charged with Felony Fleeing and Theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Morrow police chase turns into dangerous wreck, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A police chase in Morrow ended in a dangerous car crash when police say a person driving a stolen car tried to escape officers. The Morrow Police Department said Saturday night officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on Morrow Road. The car tried to drive away and out-run police, officials said.
MORROW, GA
13WMAZ

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. He says the driver, 79-year-old Wilbert Timothy Whitehead of Unadilla, was on I-75...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Forsyth, GA
Forsyth, GA
Crime & Safety
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating second overnight hit-and-run

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another hit-and-run following one that happened just seven hours earlier. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies were called to Mercer University Drive near Dexter Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday regarding a deceased male on the sidewalk. Fatality investigators were called to the scene, and the preliminary investigation showed the victim was a victim of a hit-and-run collision.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Felony Fleeing And Theft
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police treating ‘suspicious death’ as homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is treating a “suspicious death” as a homicide. Officers responded to the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Court Saturday morning in reference to a deceased person. The body was later identified as 33-year-old Joseph Webb. Webb was reported missing to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident on Mercer University Drive. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 7 a.m. near the Georgia Department of Labor office. Jones identified the man as 43-year-old Robert Eugene Flowers, a resident at Hidden Lake Apartments...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
CBS 46

Serious crash reported in Tyrone involving police vehicle

TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that involved a police vehicle on a busy stretch of Highway 74 on Friday afternoon. Officials say emergency crews responded to Dogwood Road and Highway 74 near the Peachtree City border around 4:29 p.m. for a report of a crash.
TYRONE, GA
41nbc.com

Man, woman charged with Trafficking Cocaine after traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin man and woman were arrested in Monroe County after deputies found drugs in their vehicle. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over James Jackson and April Jordan on I-75 south in Forsyth on Wednesday. After a search of their car,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Arrests made in Blakely aggravated assault investigation

BLAKELY — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, both of Blakely, on aggravated assault charges (seven counts), cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Union City this week.
BLAKELY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
125
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy