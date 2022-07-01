Forsyth man crashes car at Navicent Urgent Care North after two county police chase

A Forsyth man crashed a car at Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon after a chase with police, officials said. A woman from Forsyth was also in the car during the wreck.

Damon Stuart, 28, crashed the car and was arrested by Monroe and Bibb County deputies after attempting to flee the scene on foot. 61-year-old Ramona Wall, a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the wreck. No others were injured in the crash.

Stuart and Wall were spotted heading south on Interstate 75 by a Monroe County deputy, who noticed the vehicle was missing a license plate. After an attempted traffic stop, the driver fled and was chased through Monroe and into Bibb County before the crash at the urgent care center.

The vehicle came back stolen after further investigation. Both Stuart and Wall will be charged with Felony Fleeing and Theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.