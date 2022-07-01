ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer asks MI Supreme Court about her abortion lawsuit

By Skyler Ashley
 2 days ago

LANSNG, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling for the Michigan Supreme Court’s attention.

Whitmer sent a notice to the Michigan Supreme Court Monday urging it to consider her lawsuit and to decide if Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion.

While abortion remains legal in Michigan due to an injunction from the Michigan Court of Claims, Whitmer wants the lawsuit to be expedited in order to avoid further confusion.

“In the wake of the decision in Dobbs overturning Roe, certain county prosecutors and health providers have expressed confusion about the current legal status of abortion in Michigan. This only underscores the need for the Michigan Supreme Court to act now,” Whitmer said in a press release Monday.

Michigan’s law criminalizing abortion without exceptions for rape or incest was enacted in 1931, Roe v. Wade rendered the ban unconstitutional in 1973. On May 17, a Michigan state judge granted a preliminary injunction in a suit brought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan’s 1931 law.

This injunction temporarily blocks the abortion ban, Whitmer hopes to enact legal action to protect the right to abortion permanently.

Her lawsuit asks the Michigan Supreme Court to recognize a constitutional right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause of the Michigan Constitution. It also asks the court to stop enforcement of the 1931 Michigan abortion ban.

Some county prosecutors have pledged to enforce the 1931 abortion ban law if it takes effect, while others have stated they will not.

Kent and Jackson County prosecutors Chris Becker and Jerry Jarzynka both stated they would enforce the state’s abortion statute.

“If the police submit a report for review, I will approach it the same way we do when any request is made to review a case for charging a state law violation,” Jarzynka said.

Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon has promised not to enforce the ban.

“It’s my obligation to protect the safety and wellbeing of this community and that in my opinion, to prosecute providers providing a necessary medical service to person is not what I want to stand for,” Siemon said.

