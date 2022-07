Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Rivas is on the bench for a second straight game after he had started the previous five. P.J. Higgins is starting on first base again and batting seventh in the series opener. Frank Schwindel (back) is still on the 10-day injured list without a timetable to return.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO