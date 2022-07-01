ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

French police foil counterfeiters passing off cheap plonk as classy Bordeaux

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6aEb_0gSUNRxp00
Fields in Bordeaux. Fakers have allegedly been buying low-grade wine from other areas then bottling it up as more expensive local produce.

French police have broken up a gang that had allegedly produced hundreds of thousands of bottles of fake Bordeaux wine in an elaborate counterfeiting operation, prosecutors said on Friday.

Officers investigating drug dealing in the south-western French region discovered printing machinery being used to create labels for the bottles last September, sparking a wider criminal investigation.

It led to the arrest of about 20 people on Monday during an operation in seven different areas of France, with three charged with organised fraud, counterfeiting and money laundering.

The main suspect is a winemaker and broker in the Médoc region near Bordeaux who was buying low-grade wine from other areas including Spain, then bottling it up as more expensive local produce, a statement from Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said.

“Major orders” had been placed for the wine “destined for supermarkets and foreign countries”, the statement added.

Bottling operations were being run at night to avoid detection, it said.

“If the allegations are proven, we hope that the culprits will be heavily punished because these practices undermine the image of Bordeaux wines and those who work properly and respect the rules,” the local wine industry body told Agence France-Presse.

French winemakers, customs and police are constantly on the lookout for cheats who pass off budget plonk as top vintages.

In 2016, police busted a Bordeaux vintner who was blending poor-quality wine with high-end Saint-Émilions, Lalande-de-Pomerols and Listrac-Médocs to sell to major supermarkets under prestigious labels.

The great wine fraud

The owner of several estates, François-Marie Marret, was given a prison sentence and a fine of €8m (£6.9m) after being convicted of bringing in cheap wine at night.

In 2010, 12 French winemakers and dealers were convicted of selling millions of bottles of fake pinot noir to the US firm E&J Gallo.

Before that, in 2006, legendary Beaujolais winemaker Georges Duboeuf was fined more than €30,000 for blending grapes from different vineyards to disguise the poor quality of certain prized vintages.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bordeaux Wine#Police#Wine Bottles#French#M Doc#Agence France Presse
The Guardian

Dozens feared dead as ship sinks in South China Sea

More than two dozen crew members are unaccounted for after their ship broke in two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, with rescuers scrambling to find them, officials have said. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to help with the rescue. At least three people from the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
The Guardian

Two women killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea

Two women have been killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian environment ministry has said. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

‘People want to get their clothes off’: naturists catch eye of UK businesses

Justine Drury did not want to upset the fishers, but her customers wanted to swim naked. “And if that’s what the people of Nottingham city want – if that’s their way of connecting with nature – then who am I to stand in their way?” said the co-owner of the WholeHealth swimming club. “But we did have to think of the fishermen. They are quite old school.”
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy