GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While fireworks can be fun, Doctors want to stress that they also can be very dangerous Especially for little ones. “Unfortunately, due to the literally explosive nature of fireworks and types of injuries, we see tend to be fairly severe, uh, with burns being the most frequent they account for about half of the injuries and the most common culprit causing these are our favorites, the sparkler,” Dr. Greg Rebella with UW Health said.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO