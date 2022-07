Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras started the last two games, with one behind the plate and one as the designated hitter. Ronald Acuna (foot) is in the DH spot Friday while Travis d'Arnaud makes another start behind the plate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO