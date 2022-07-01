Baldwin Co. fireworks store sees record sales ahead of July 4th

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG ) — Shelton’s Fireworks in Robertsdale is the largest fireworks warehouse in Baldwin County, and heading into July 4th, they’ve needed the space. Owner and operator Ethan Snedigar said they are seeing record sales ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Snedigar said his warehouse is seeing sales outpace the previous two years.

“Fireworks are more popular than ever before,” said Snedigar. “I’m not sure why. I guess since the pandemic, people realized they could do more at home.”

Though some parts of the country are seeing a fireworks shortage , that’s not impacting Shelton’s. Snedigar said he now has twice the inventory compared to last year. He said his top sellers are also some of the most powerful fireworks he offers.

Top selling fireworks:

500 Gram Cake (Final Finale) Artillery Shell (Cannister Shell) Ice Cream Cake Fountain

The 500 gram cake and artillery shell are the two largest legal fireworks on the market.

Shelton’s is located at 23983 County Rd. 64, Robertsdale, Ala. off Wilcox Rd. The fireworks warehouse will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight every night, including July 4th.

