Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers swap pitchers prior to series vs. Royals

By Don Drysdale
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin a 3-game series at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals. Prior to the start of the series, the Tigers announced they have activated SP Michael Pineda and optioned SP Alex Faedo to Toledo. As noted by Chris McCosky, Faedo will...

