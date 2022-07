The 2022 Ford Maverick remains red hot months after its launch, routinely ranking as one of the top-selling new vehicles on the market and even outclassing its big brother, the Ford Ranger, in that regard as well. As of right now, the Maverick doesn’t have any competition outside of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, however, which it is also easily beating out in terms of sales while conquesting Honda Civic owners at high rates to boot. Regardless, many other automakers – including General Motors and Volkswagen – don’t intend to get back into the compact pickup game for now, though Toyota might, according to a new report from Automotive News.

