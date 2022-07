The Brass Tap announced it will open its new Richardson location July 17. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) The Brass Tap announced it will hold a soft opening for its new Richardson location at CityLine. The bar’s soft opening will be July 17 from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. at 1251 State St. The Brass Tap offers over 150 craft beers from around the world and serves a diverse menu featuring grilled cheese sandwiches and a weekend brunch selection. The bar also plans to host various events, including live music, karaoke, trivia and music bingo. www.brasstapbeerbar.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO