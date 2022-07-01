North Marion boys prepping for state tourney return

RACHEL W.Va – The North Marion boys basketball team is coming off of its first trip to Charleston in nine years last season.

The Huskies got a taste of what going up against the best feels like and head coach Steven Harbert says his returning players are keen on getting that opportunity again and are showing that this summer.

“Being away from the state tournament for nine years, that’s a little bit of a stretch so now that they got down there, the thing is they’re hungry,” he said, “They want to go back so these guys have played all summer. They’re eager to be back in the gym, to be back with each other.”

North Marion returns two of its top three scorers from last year’s state qualifiers with Harley Sickles inside and Preston Williams running the point but will rely on youth to replace double-figure scorers Tariq Miller and Cruz Tobin with five juniors coming back that saw time in limited roles last season.

