ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

North Marion boys prepping for state tourney return

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW15j_0gSUKuTP00

RACHEL W.Va – The North Marion boys basketball team is coming off of its first trip to Charleston in nine years last season.

The Huskies got a taste of what going up against the best feels like and head coach Steven Harbert says his returning players are keen on getting that opportunity again and are showing that this summer.

“Being away from the state tournament for nine years, that’s a little bit of a stretch so now that they got down there, the thing is they’re hungry,” he said, “They want to go back so these guys have played all summer. They’re eager to be back in the gym, to be back with each other.”

North Marion returns two of its top three scorers from last year’s state qualifiers with Harley Sickles inside and Preston Williams running the point but will rely on youth to replace double-figure scorers Tariq Miller and Cruz Tobin with five juniors coming back that saw time in limited roles last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Horton seeking return Trinity to glory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Trinity Christian School boys basketball team is just three years removed from back to back state semifinal appearances but are looking to put the pieces of that run back together as athletic director Codey Horton steps into the position of head boys basketball coach. He’s seeking to resurrect the winning culture […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Trinity girls combining youth and experience

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Trinity Christian girls basketball team hosted regional co-finals in each of the last two years but ran into stellar Frankfort teams in both, falling short of the state tournament by one game in back to back seasons. With four seniors departed, the Warriors are reshaping the roster and asking young players […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Byrd looking to utilize depth this fall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Robert C. Byrd football team is looking to replace the most prolific rusher in Harrison County history as Jeremiah King is off to Glenville State. With Nick George back for another go-round at quarterback, a number of returning weapons and the addition of basketball standouts Brayden Thomason and Quinten Cooley, the […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins ready to put the state on notice

Elkins, W.Va – The Elkins boys basketball team had what could be deemed a breakthrough season in 2021-22, its fourth under head coach Amrit Rayfield. The former Davis and Elkins standout led the Tigers to a 20-5 record as just nine points separated the team from an appearance in the Class AAA state tournament. With […]
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Marion County, WV
Education
Marion County, WV
Sports
City
Rachel, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

From the Bench: Former BHS Standout with Pedigree for Coaching, Chris Carey, to Head Indian Program

Sometimes, opportunity is created by a series of events that may be positive and negative. Such is almost certainly the case with Bridgeport’s Chris Carey. About this time two to three years ago, Carey seemed set. In his early 30s, he had a secure job at Mylan Pharmaceuticals on the professional front and he and his wife Erica were busy raising their two boys on the personal front. Things were good.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WBOY 12 News

East Fairmont girls ready to take it to the next level

FAIRMONT, W.Va – The East Fairmont girls basketball team put together a solid season a year ago, finishing 14-8 with a young team that lost just four seniors and returns a large portion of its scoring from the winter. Head coach James Beckman has seen his team transform on and off the court since they […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Edwards, Riggs earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Gatorade West Virginia Track and Field State Player of the Year awards are both staying in the city of Morgantown. On the boys side, Josh Edwards claimed his second consecutive track player of the year title and his fifth Gatorade honor in total to go with his three player of the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
voiceofmotown.com

The LATEST on West Virginia’s Spot in the Future of College Sports

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are in very capable hands with Shane Lyons and Gordon Gee handling negotiations concerning the future of the programs. Both are very well-connected, but Gee in particular is close, personal friends with several high-ranking ACC officials and presidents. To be clear,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

Post 2 beats Post 51 on both sides of the ball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 came into tonight looking to get on track against Uniontown, PA Post 51. The visitors struck first off of Post 2 starter Tyler Furbee but Morgantown got it right back in the bottom of the second as Jett Walters singled to left-center to bring Cody Thomas home. Post 2 […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport Post 68 outslugs Morgantown Post 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The bats were out in full force in Morgantown Wednesday night as Bridgeport Post 68 traveled to face Morgantown Post 2. Morgantown picked up three runs in the first but Bridgeport was able to get one back in the second as Austin Mann came in on a wild pitch.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

RUMOR: Four New Schools Could Be Headed to the Big 12 Conference

Morgantown, West Virginia – The world of college sports has been turned upside down this past week and things are about to get even more wild in the coming days!. USC and UCLA recently announced that they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and it appears that the PAC-12 could quickly dissolve after losing two of its most valuable pieces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Next Big Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – The landscape of college athletics is rapidly changing and conferences are scrambling to stay relevant and/or alive. Although West Virginia has a relatively comfortable, secure spot in the new Big 12 Conference, other options will likely open up for the Mountaineers in the very near future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wajr.com

Free Fourth of July activities planned in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown residents will have two events to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Morgantown Municipal Band will provide early entertainment and festivities wrap up with a celebration at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park- Ruby Amphitheater with music and food trucks. At 11 a.m. the Morgantown Municipal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Buckhannon to host world marching band competition in July 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — This time next year, thousands of visitors from across the globe will travel to Upshur County to attend the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 competition. Buckhannon has been selected to host the event July 17-24, 2023 on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy