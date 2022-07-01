Trinity girls combining youth and experience

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Trinity Christian girls basketball team hosted regional co-finals in each of the last two years but ran into stellar Frankfort teams in both, falling short of the state tournament by one game in back to back seasons.

With four seniors departed, the Warriors are reshaping the roster and asking young players that stood out a year ago to take on larger leadership roles this summer as the next generation of players enter the program. Head coach Mike Baldy has set his focus pushing his standout junior class to be more than just leaders by example.

“Vocal leadership, I think, Lynch and Barnett and Brown, all really good players man,” he said. “There’s some other girls I think are ready to step into their roles. We get the most vocal leadership out of our senior Sophia Pancoast. We only have her for one year so she really has to groom this junior class into vocal leaders.”

One of the names Baldy is relying on to step up on and off the court is junior point guard Jenna Barnett. She led the Warriors in points, assists, and steals last season and will be counted on to shoulder a similar load on both ends of the floor once again. Outside the lines, her focus has turned to bringing the younger additions to the roster that will be required to contribute into the fold.

“The newer girls coming in, they’re obviously nervous so a lot of us older girls are trying to bring them in and get in a tight-knit group which we actually have,” she said, “we’re a pretty close group and I’ve been trying to step up in more of a leadership role also but it’s all of us as a team. It’s not just me.”

The Trinity girls program is not far removed from competing with the best in the state under Baldy, highlighted by a pair of state tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019. Coming off of back to back sectional championships, the Warriors are counting on this new mix of players to gel and get them back to that level.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.