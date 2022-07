WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial got underway on Friday in Russia over cannabis-laced vape cartridges that were reportedly found in her luggage. While that process could take months and experts are not predicting a positive or fair outcome for her, the New York Times reported that Russia has signaled a potential prisoner swap deal that could lead to Griner’s return to the United States regardless of the outcome.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO