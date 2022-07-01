ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with 2 young girls

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with two young girls.

According to the City of Fountain Government, on Thursday Officer Paige Foster with the Fountain Police Department conducted a welfare check for a two-year-old and four-year-old girl.

When Officer Foster arrived at the home, she figured out that there was no electricity and no food in the refrigerator, according to KKTV.

The CFG said that both of the girls’ parents were in the process of looking for jobs.

Officer Foster decided to go to McDonald’s and get the family some dinner and she noticed it seemed like they hadn’t eaten in a while, according to the CFG.

“Further, Officer Foster coordinated with the Salvation Army to help pay for the electricity bill and get additional food. Officer Foster arranged for the family to go to Aragon Elementary for free breakfast and lunch to make sure the family was eating regularly. She assisted getting the family’s car gassed up so they would be able to drive to the Salvation Army and Aragon,” said the CFG.

