Kim Cattrall to star as cosmetics mogul in Netflix’s queer-themed ‘Glamorous’ drama series

Kim Cattrall has landed another new gig.

The former “Sex and the City” star has been tapped to play a makeup mogul on Netflix’s upcoming queer-themed series “Glamorous.”

The streaming giant announced the casting notice on Thursday to close Pride Month 2022.

“Glamorous” revolves around Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man who lands a job working for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

YouTube sensation Miss Benny was previously announced to play the lead; Cattrall will play Addison.

The 65-year-old Golden Globe Award winner will get a chance to return to her fashion forward, no-nonsense sensibilities that made her “Sex and the City” character Samantha Jones iconic.

Addison is a fashion from a time when supermodels rules the word. Now, she’s behind the camera as the founder and CEO of the well-respected boutique beauty brand that bears her name. According to the logline, the quick-witted exec is transforming her business and sees an opportunity for Marco to become a major player.

Cattrall, who has famously distanced herself from the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That,” is experiencing a career renaissance on streaming services — starring in the Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” and Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot.

The series is executive-produced by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow. Netflix is confirmed to stream 10 episodes of the multicultural series, which will also star Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst. “Star Trek: Discovery” producer Jordon Nardino will write and executive produce.

Production is underway for “Glamorous,” and a launch timetable has not been announced.