DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Slavery has been called America's "original sin" - dehumanizing, horrific. So why is the Texas State Board of Education looking for a different word to describe it?"Let's call it what it is," says Michael Sorrell, President of Dallas' Paul Quinn College. "Why are people so fragile that they cannot accept what actually happened?"Sorrell is also the parent of a second-grade scholar - and a descendant of slaves. Over the years, he's also been a vocal critic of efforts to weaponize the school curriculum in the culture wars over race."Stop building movements on lies and just the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO